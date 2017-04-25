Sports

April 25, 2017 7:05 PM

NFL reinstates Daryl Washington 3 years after suspension

The Associated Press
TEMPE, Ariz.

The NFL says it has reinstated Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Daryl Washington on a conditional basis three years after he was suspended for multiple violations of the league's substance abuse policy.

The NFL said in a statement that Washington, a second-team All-Pro in 2012, may rejoin the Cardinals to participate in meetings, conditioning work and similar activities.

The Cardinals, however, issued a statement saying that the team's "energy and attention is fully focused" on this week's draft and that it was premature to discuss Washington's potential return to the team.

In a statement, Washington said he was "honored and humbled to be back in the National Football League." He said he has made "tremendous strides as a man" and has "grown into a proud husband, father, and contributing member" of his community."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Truck ends up on its side in Merced crash

Truck ends up on its side in Merced crash 0:17

Truck ends up on its side in Merced crash
2 killed in fiery crash north of Merced 1:24

2 killed in fiery crash north of Merced
March for Science at Yosemite National Park 1:51

March for Science at Yosemite National Park

View More Video

Sports Videos