Schimpf powers Padres to 8-5 comeback win over Diamondbacks

Ryan Schimpf hit a go-ahead, three-run homer with one out in the top of the ninth inning to rally the San Diego Padres past the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5 on Wednesday night.
Schimpf, who entered in a double switch with San Diego down 5-3 in the bottom of the sixth, began the day batting .102. In his second at-bat of the night, he took Diamondbacks closer Fernando Rodney into the right-field seats to give the Padres a 6-5 lead.
Yangervis Solarte added a two-run double later in the inning, and San Diego ended a four-game losing streak.
Ryan Buchter (1-0) won in relief and Brandon Maurer got his fourth save.
Paul Goldschmidt had three hits and three RBIs for Arizona, tying a club record by reaching base in nine consecutive plate appearances Tuesday and Wednesday.
Comments