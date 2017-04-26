Sports

April 26, 2017 10:12 PM

Schimpf powers Padres to 8-5 comeback win over Diamondbacks

By JOSE M. ROMERO Associated Press
Ryan Schimpf hit a go-ahead, three-run homer with one out in the top of the ninth inning to rally the San Diego Padres past the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5 on Wednesday night.

Schimpf, who entered in a double switch with San Diego down 5-3 in the bottom of the sixth, began the day batting .102. In his second at-bat of the night, he took Diamondbacks closer Fernando Rodney into the right-field seats to give the Padres a 6-5 lead.

Yangervis Solarte added a two-run double later in the inning, and San Diego ended a four-game losing streak.

Ryan Buchter (1-0) won in relief and Brandon Maurer got his fourth save.

Paul Goldschmidt had three hits and three RBIs for Arizona, tying a club record by reaching base in nine consecutive plate appearances Tuesday and Wednesday.

