Sports

April 27, 2017 5:39 PM

USC's Bennie Boatwright to skip NBA draft, stay in school

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Bennie Boatwright has withdrawn his name from the NBA draft and will return to Southern California for his junior year.

He averaged a team-leading 15.1 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Trojans last season despite missing 17 games because of injuries.

Boatwright said Thursday he's decided to return to school "to further my education and work on developing my basketball skills."

His return ensures the core of the team will be back after going 26-10 and appearing in the NCAA Tournament. Boatwright averaged 18 points and 5.7 rebounds in the tournament.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Huskies coach on Jake Browning's prospects

Video: Huskies coach on Jake Browning's prospects 0:48

Video: Huskies coach on Jake Browning's prospects
Los Banos boy receives Make-A-Wish from Merced K9s 1:12

Los Banos boy receives Make-A-Wish from Merced K9s
Foster Farms employee's protest for better wages, affordable insurance, new contract 0:37

Foster Farms employee's protest for better wages, affordable insurance, new contract

View More Video

Sports Videos