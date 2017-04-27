El Capitan vs Merced boys volleyball

El Capitan senior Hector Gallegos (4) hits the ball during a match against Merced at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced senior Johnny Vang (1) kneels down to hit the ball during a match against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
El Capitan head coach Karen McCreary speaks to her team before a match against Merced at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
El Capitan junior Jaiveer Baghri (13) tips the ball over the net during a match against Merced at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
Merced junior Pong Chang (6) sets the ball during a match against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
El Capitan sophomore Chittawat Her (3) and El Capitan senior Vincent Vang (12) jump to block the shot by Merced junior Pong Chang (6) during a match at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
El Capitan freshman Dillon Greenwood (7) spike the ball during a match against Merced at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
Merced senior Toulue Herr (12) yells following a Merced point during a match against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
Merced senior Tristen Vang (11) attempts to block a shot during a match against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
El Capitan sophomore Terry Chen (1) receives a Merced serve during a match at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
The Merced bench cheers following a Bears point during a match against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
