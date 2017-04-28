Sports

April 28, 2017 5:35 PM

Blixt, Smith surge ahead in second round of Zurich Classic

The Associated Press
AVONDALE, La.

Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith posted a 10-under 62 in Friday's four-ball format to move into the lead at the Zurich Classic, which is in its first year of a new team format.

Blixt and Smith have a two-day total of 15-under 129 to lead by one over Patrick Reed and Patrick Cantlay. The K.J Choi-Charlie Wi and Troy Merritt-Robert Streb pairings are tied for third at 13-under.

The four-ball format has each member of a two-man team playing his own ball throughout a round, with only the best score on each hole recorded. The same format will be used Sunday. The first and third rounds have an alternate-shot format.

The change from the alternate-shot approach produced much lower scores Friday.

The Zurich Classic was a standard individual tournament until changing formats this year. This marks the PGA Tour's first official team event since the 1981 Disney Classic.

