April 28, 2017 7:13 PM

John Wall scores 42 points, Wizards eliminate Hawks 115-99

By PAUL NEWBERRY AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA

John Wall scored 42 points, Bradley Beal added 31 and the Washington Wizards withstood a furious Atlanta comeback to close out the Hawks with a 115-99 victory Friday night, winning the opening-round playoff series 4-2.

The Hawks fell behind by 22 early in the third quarter before making a game of it down the stretch. But the home team never led, and Wall stymied the rally with huge plays at both ends of the court.

Wall's block of Dennis Schroder's layup kept the Hawks from closing within a single point, and Wall hit every big shot in the closing minutes. He scored 19 points in the fourth quarter, ensuring that Washington picked up the first road victory by either team in the series.

The Wizards advanced to face either Chicago or Boston in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Paul Millsap led the Hawks with 31 points.

