Dos Palos softball defeats Coalinga 6-4

Dos Palos junior Teya Vincent (3) high-fives teammates at home plate after hitting a solo home run during a game against Coalinga at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Friday, April 28, 2017. The Broncos beat the Horned Toads 6-4.
Dos Palos sophomore pitcher Janessa Jasso (10) throws during a game against Coalinga at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Friday, April 28, 2017. The Broncos beat the Horned Toads 6-4.
Coalinga freshman Kayla Voss (7) throws to first base for an out after fielding a ground ball at second base during a game against Dos Palos at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Friday, April 28, 2017. The Broncos beat the Horned Toads 6-4.
Coalinga sophomore Bianca Nodal (13) slides safely into second base under the tag of Dos Palos junior Teya Vincent (3) during a game at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Friday, April 28, 2017. The Broncos beat the Horned Toads 6-4.
Coalinga senior pitcher Linnay Wilson (10) throws during a game against Dos Palos at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Friday, April 28, 2017. The Broncos beat the Horned Toads 6-4.
Dos Palos junior Julie Borboa (5) connects with a pitch during a game against Coalinga at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Friday, April 28, 2017. The Broncos beat the Horned Toads 6-4.
Coalinga senior Desirae Nodal (6) throws the ball to the infield during a game against Dos Palos at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Friday, April 28, 2017. The Broncos beat the Horned Toads 6-4.
Dos Palos junior Payton Paz (22) throws to first base after tagging third base for an out during a game against Coalinga at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Friday, April 28, 2017. The Broncos beat the Horned Toads 6-4.
Dos Palos head coach Irene Barrantes cheers on her players after the Broncos turn a double play during a game against Coalinga at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Friday, April 28, 2017. The Broncos beat the Horned Toads 6-4.
Coalinga junior Kristina Garcia (11) fields a ground ball at shortstop during a game against Dos Palos at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Friday, April 28, 2017. The Broncos beat the Horned Toads 6-4.
Dos Palos junior Teya Vincent (3) catches a fly ball for an out during a game against Coalinga at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Friday, April 28, 2017. The Broncos beat the Horned Toads 6-4.
Dos Palos junior Payton Paz (22) tags out Coalinga freshman Ava Wojewoda (9) during a game at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Friday, April 28, 2017. The Broncos beat the Horned Toads 6-4.
Coalinga junior Cloe Giffin (3) high-fives teammate freshman Madison Milligan (12) after Giffin scored to give the Horned Toads their first run of the game against Dos Palos at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Friday, April 28, 2017. The Broncos beat the Horned Toads 6-4.
Dos Palos sophomore pitcher Janessa Jasso (10) throws during a game against Coalinga at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Friday, April 28, 2017. The Broncos beat the Horned Toads 6-4.
Coalinga freshman Kayla Voss (7) receives the throw to second base during a game against Dos Palos at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Friday, April 28, 2017. The Broncos beat the Horned Toads 6-4.
Dos Palos junior Payton Paz (22) drops a fly ball at third base during a game against Coalinga at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Friday, April 28, 2017. The Broncos beat the Horned Toads 6-4.
Coalinga freshman Kayla Voss (7) reacts after Dos Palos junior Grace Schofield (12) was called safe at second base during a game at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Friday, April 28, 2017. The Broncos beat the Horned Toads 6-4.
Players run out of the Dos Palos dugout to meet teammate and junior Teya Vincent (3) at home plate following a Vincent solo home run during a game against Coalinga at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Friday, April 28, 2017. The Broncos beat the Horned Toads 6-4.
Dos Palos junior Teya Vincent (3) is tagged out at home plate by Coalinga freshman catcher Ava Wojewoda (9) during a game at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Friday, April 28, 2017. The Broncos beat the Horned Toads 6-4.
Dos Palos junior Grace Schofield (12) high-fives teammates after scoring a run during a game against Coalinga at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Friday, April 28, 2017. The Broncos beat the Horned Toads 6-4.
Dos Palos head coach Irene Barrantes speaks to her players during a game against Coalinga at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Friday, April 28, 2017. The Broncos beat the Horned Toads 6-4.
Dos Palos sophomore Carolyn Cota (11) dives for a ground ball at second base during a game against Coalinga at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Friday, April 28, 2017. The Broncos beat the Horned Toads 6-4.
