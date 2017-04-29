Dos Palos' Teya Vincent on big win over Coalinga

Teya Vincent was 4 for 4 with a home run, two doubles, two runs and two RBI in a big 6-4 West Sierra League victory over Coalinga on Friday. (Sean Lynch/slynch@mercedsunstar.com)
Buhach Colony's Gwynne McBride

Sports

Buhach Colony's Gwynne McBride

Buhach Colony's Gwynne McBride wins two CCC individual championships at Central California Conference Championships on Saturday at Buhach Colony. (By Shawn Jansen/sjansen@mercedsunstar.com).

Delhi's Jesse Flores

Sports

Delhi's Jesse Flores

Delhi senior Jesse Flores is the Sun-Star Wrestler of the Year for second straight season. (By Shawn Jansen/sjansen@mercedsunstar.com).

The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

Sports

The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday. The Raiders likely will play two or three more years in the Bay Area before their $1.7 billion stadium near the Las Vegas Strip is ready. Las Vegas, long taboo to the NFL because of its legalized gambling, also is getting an NHL team this fall, the Golden Knights.

Merced High Hall of Fame induction

Sports

Merced High Hall of Fame induction

Seventeen new members, including Modesto JC basketball coach Mike Girardi, were inducted into the Merced High School Hall of Fame on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif. (jcortez@modbee.com)

Signal callers: From Montana to Kaepernick, these quarterbacks started for the 49ers

Sports

Signal callers: From Montana to Kaepernick, these quarterbacks started for the 49ers

Joe Montana's ascension marked the start of glory years for the San Francisco 49ers and a new era of quarterbacks for the team, leading up to the recently departed Colin Kaepernick. Some were great, others not so much, and team fortunes followed suit. As the team looks for its next leader, here's a look at each quarterback who started at least one game for the team since the days of Montana.

Sports Videos