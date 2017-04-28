GV alum, CFL star Randle set to host inaugural youth camp

Don’t forget where you came from.
At the time that Kevin Swartwood etched those six simple words into Chris Randle’s senior yearbook, the then first-year Buhach Colony football coach was likely just reminding Randle to stay grounded.
The former Golden Valley defensive back was set to graduate and play football at Utah State in the fall and Swartwood likely wanted Randle to remember those who had helped get him there. We can only speculate, because Swartwood, now Golden Valley’s principal after a long and successful high school coaching career, has no recollection of signing the message.
Randle, on the other hand, has never been able to forget it. The words had a profound effect on Randle during his four years at Utah State and his six professional seasons in the NFL (a brief stint with the Dallas Cowboys) and Canadian Football League. Now 10 years after Swartwood innocently wrote his words of encouragement, Randle is ready to make good on a promise his former coach never knew he’d asked for with the inaugural Achieve Dreams Youth Football Camp.
“I don’t think coach Swartwood even remembers writing it, but his message is something that’s always stuck with me,” Randle said. “I needed to get away from it and mature a little bit, but after my first couple seasons in the CFL, I realized I really did want to give back to Merced and everyone that supported me growing up and playing football. For the last three years, I’ve been really kicking around this idea for a youth camp. Going into this offseason, it was one of my goals to finally go forward and get it done.”
The camp, which will be held on May 6 at Golden Valley High School, is open to football players ages 7-17 and will be run in two three-hour sessions. The 7-12 age group will go from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The 13-17 group will get underway at 1 p.m. and run to 4 p.m. Participants will receive a camp T-shirt, food and instruction from pros like Randle and Arizona Cardinals running back Kerwynn Williams, local coaching legends like Swartwood and GV coach Dennis Stubbs and some of the top high school athletes to ever come out of the area like Merced High alums Bernard Bolden and Dion Bland.
Thanks to a successful charity dinner that Randle hosted in connection with the camp, the camp will be entirely free to participants.
“That was something that was definitely important to him,” Stubbs said. “He’s always been a guy with a vision and a plan. My son lives in Utah, so I kept tabs on Chris when he went to school. We went down for spring practice one year and I took him out to breakfast just to touch base and see how things were going. He had to be only a freshman or sophomore then, and from that one conversation I knew he had his head in the right place and knew what he wanted to do. That’s pretty rare in someone that young.
“We’ve been talking about putting something like this on for years, but the situation was never quite right. I think now that he’s married he really wants to make giving back to this community a priority and it starts with this camp.”
Randle, who had 39 tackles and two interceptions for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last season, has every intention of making the camp an annual event.
He said he hopes to have 100 participants in each age group for the inaugural camp. He’s already hit the mark for the younger kids, but the 13-17 age group still has openings available up until Wednesday.
“I did a lot of research going into this,” Randle said. “I have a lot of friends in the NFL, so I picked their brains as to how they had put on camps of their own. One of the main differences with mine is I chose not to have some agency put it on for me. I wanted to try and keep it as local as possible, so a lot of my old friends have really helped me put it together.
“The outpouring of support I received already at the charity dinner has been amazing. Hopefully that will continue into the camp. It’s not going to be easy. The kids had better come prepared to work, but I think they’re going to get a lot of great instruction out of it.”
Those that know Randle best aren’t surprised what a busy offseason it’s been for him.
In addition to getting married and preparing for his sixth season in the CFL, the Cougar alum recently got his real estate license for life after football. He said every other moment he could spare has been dedicated to this camp.
“It just goes to show, you never know what words kids will remember,” Swartwood said. “He told me the story about the yearbook at the fundraiser and I looked at him like, ‘What are you talking about?’ Even if you don’t think it’s that big a deal at the time, you never know what effect what we have to say will have on someone down the road. It’s important to remember as coaches and teachers, especially during those times you think the kids aren’t listening. They are.
“I think this camp is something that’s really needed for this area and is going to help fill a void. Sometimes as coaches, you can tell a kid something and they don’t understand your history or background and so don’t necessarily take you at your word. You have a guy like Chris, who grew up in the same area as these kids, go off and have a successful pro career and then come back and say this is how you get there. It can be much more impactful.”
