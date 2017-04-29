Sports

Sydney FC beats Perth to reach A-League final

The Associated Press
SYDNEY

After dominating the regular season, Sydney FC strode into the A-League final with an emphatic 3-0 semifinal win over Perth on Saturday.

Joshua Brillante, Jordy Buijs, and Filip Holosko scored first-half goals as Sydney continued a seemingly unstoppable drive towards its third A-League title, and its first since 2010.

Sydney finished the regular season with an unparalleled record of 20 wins, six draws, and a single loss from 27 matches, winning the Premier's Plate and earning a bye through the first round of the playoffs.

Perth beat Melbourne City and Brisbane beat Western Sydney in quarrterfinals last weekend but Sydney ended Perth's late title run with a clinical win.

Melbourne Victory play Brisbane in the second semifinal on Sunday.

