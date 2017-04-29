Sports

Blixt-Smith tandem widens lead at windy Zurich Classic

AVONDALE, La.

Swede Jonas Blixt and Australian Cameron Smith prolonged their bogey-free run to three rounds in the new team format at the Zurich Classic, deftly adjusting to gusting winds and posting a 4-under 68 to widen their lead to four strokes.

Alternating shots on Saturday as teams did in the first round, the Blixt-Cameron partnership posted four birdies to improve to 19-under, building on a lead that stood at one shot through two rounds. They are the only team without a bogey.

The Kevin Kisner-Scott Brown and Nick Watney-Charley Hoffman teams were tied for second. Also still in contention are Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer, five shots behind.

The final round, which will start earlier than planned — at 6:40 a.m. — because of rain in the forecast, will return to the "best ball" format used in the second round, in which each team takes the best score per hole.

