Buhach Colony's Gwynne McBride competes in the 200 Yard Individual Medley during the CCC League Championships at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
Merced's David Chen competes in the 200 yard Freestyle during the CCC League Championships at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
Merced's Abraham Santana competes in the 200 yard Individual Medley during the CCC League Championships at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
Atwater's Connor Norton prepares to swim in the 200 yard Medley Relay during the CCC League Championships at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
Buhach Colony's Emma Seifert competes in the 200 yard Freestyle during the CCC League Championships at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
El Capitan's Hope Stokes competes in the 200 yard Freestyle during the CCC League Championships at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
El Capitan's Marion Carpenter, right, hugs Buhach Colony's Gwynne McBride, left, following the 200 yard Individual Medley during the CCC League Championships at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
