Sports

April 29, 2017 7:31 PM

San Jose snaps skid with 1-0 win over Minnesota United

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

Florian Jungwirth scored a goal and the San Jose Earthquakes beat Minnesota United 1-0 on Saturday night to snap a six-game winless streak.

Jungwirth tapped in a left-footer from point-blank range after Chris Wondolowski re-directed a corner kick from Jahmir Hyka in the 54th minute. It was the second career MLS goal for Jungwirth, a 28-year-old defender who was acquired on Feb. 2.

David Bingham had one save to earn his third shutout of the season for San Jose (3-3-3), which won for the first time since March 11 after starting the season with back-to-back victories.

Bobby Shuttleworth had five saves, including a pair of diving stops in the second half, for Minnesota (2-5-2), which was outshot 16-8.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Dos Palos' Teya Vincent on big win over Coalinga

Dos Palos' Teya Vincent on big win over Coalinga 1:58

Dos Palos' Teya Vincent on big win over Coalinga
Buhach Colony's Gwynne McBride 1:00

Buhach Colony's Gwynne McBride
MC's Anthony Nolen on signing with Bellevue University 2:05

MC's Anthony Nolen on signing with Bellevue University

View More Video

Sports Videos