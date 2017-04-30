Sports

April 30, 2017 2:12 AM

Omiya Ardija upsets J-League leader Urawa 1-0

The Associated Press
TOKYO

Midfielder Akimi Barada scored in the second half on Sunday as last-placed Omiya Ardija upset J-League leader Urawa Reds 1-0 at home for its first win of the season.

Barada beat Urawa goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa with a right-footed shot from 18 meters in the 62nd minute for Urawa's second loss of the season.

In other matches, Mu Kanazaki and Gen Shoji scored as Kashima Antlers beat Sagan Tosu 2-1 to improve to 18 points, one behind Urawa after nine games.

Also, Crislan scored two goals and Naoki Sugai added another to lead Vegalta Sendai to a 3-0 win over Shimizu S-Pulse.

Kohei Tezuka scored as Kashiwa Reysol edged Albirex Niigata 1-0.

FC Tokyo beat Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1-0 and Jubilo Iwata and Consadole Sapporo finished in a 2-2 draw.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Dos Palos' Teya Vincent on big win over Coalinga

Dos Palos' Teya Vincent on big win over Coalinga 1:58

Dos Palos' Teya Vincent on big win over Coalinga
Buhach Colony's Gwynne McBride 1:00

Buhach Colony's Gwynne McBride
MC's Anthony Nolen on signing with Bellevue University 2:05

MC's Anthony Nolen on signing with Bellevue University

View More Video

Sports Videos