April 30, 2017 12:23 PM

Rangers claim infielder Pete Kozma off waivers from Yankees

The Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas

The Texas Rangers claimed infielder Pete Kozma off waivers from the New York Yankees on Sunday and will make a move to add him to the 25-man roster once he reports to the club.

Kozma was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Friday when shortstop Didi Gregorius was activated from the 10-day disabled list after recovering from a right shoulder strain sustained while playing for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic.

The 29-year-old Kozma was 1 for 9 in 11 games with the Yankees. He made three starts at shortstop.

A first-round draft pick by St. Louis in 2007, Kozma is a career .221 hitter in 286 games. His first five big league seasons were with the Cardinals. Kozma spent 2016 with Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre in the Yankees' system.

