Nate McGhee on MC baseball's NorCal Regional

Nate McGhee will take the mound in Merced College baseball's opening game in a best-of-three NorCal Regional series with Cabrillo on Friday. (Sean Lynch/slynch@mercedsunstar.com)
sjansen@mercedsunstar.com
Buhach Colony's Gwynne McBride wins two CCC individual championships at Central California Conference Championships on Saturday at Buhach Colony. (By Shawn Jansen/sjansen@mercedsunstar.com).

Delhi senior Jesse Flores is the Sun-Star Wrestler of the Year for second straight season. (By Shawn Jansen/sjansen@mercedsunstar.com).

NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday. The Raiders likely will play two or three more years in the Bay Area before their $1.7 billion stadium near the Las Vegas Strip is ready. Las Vegas, long taboo to the NFL because of its legalized gambling, also is getting an NHL team this fall, the Golden Knights.

Seventeen new members, including Modesto JC basketball coach Mike Girardi, were inducted into the Merced High School Hall of Fame on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif. (jcortez@modbee.com)

