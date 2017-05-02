Sports

May 02, 2017 8:02 PM

Diamondbacks hit 3 HRs and beat Nationals 6-3

By DAVID GINSBURG AP Sports Writer
Jake Lamb and Chris Herrmann homered off Tanner Roark, and the Arizona Diamondbacks bounced back from an early deficit to beat the high-scoring Washington Nationals 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Erratic starter Taijuan Walker and four relievers combined to blank the potent Washington offense over the final six innings after the Nationals bolted to a 3-1 lead.

Two days after scoring 23 runs against the Mets to cap a record-setting month, Washington went 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10.

Lamb and Herrmann connected in the fourth inning to put Arizona up 4-3, and Jeremy Hazelbaker added a solo shot in the ninth.

T.J. McFarland (1-0) got four straight outs, J.J. Hoover and Jorge De La Rosa each pitched an inning and Fernando Rodney worked a perfect ninth for his seventh save.

Roark (3-1) struck out eight over six innings for the Nationals.

