May 02, 2017 8:08 PM

Quintana strong through 8 innings, White Sox beat Royals 6-0

The Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Jose Quintana gave up four singles over eight innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 6-0 on Tuesday night.

Quintana (2-4) walked two, struck out seven and allowed only one runner to reach second base.

The Royals lost for the 10th time in 11 games. Starter Danny Duffy (2-2) allowed six runs, 10 hits and two walks over five innings.

Yolmer Sanchez had three hits and Avisail Garcia and Geovany Soto each had two to lead Chicago's offense.

Garcia was 2 for 2 with a walk and was hit by a pitch. He leads the American League with a .382 batting average, and his on-base percentage hiked to .433. He scored a run in the second and drove in Sanchez with a third-inning single.

