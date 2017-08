More Videos

2:07 Jackie Garza on Merced's playoff-clinching win

1:20 El Capitan's Kendall Thomas

2:25 Former Mizzou basketball coach Kim Anderson happy to be at Pittsburg State

2:08 Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card

1:16 Merced High's David Perales

1:58 Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year

1:52 Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year

1:49 Gwynne McBride is the Girls Swimmer of the Year

1:14 Los Banos' Quentin Barcellos is Tennis Player of the Year

1:37 Shawn Bettencourt is Boys Track Athlete of the Year

1:06 Tour the new artificial field at War Memorial Stadium in Paso Robles

2:34 Merced's Peter Kim is Golfer of the Year