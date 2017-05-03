Ex-teacher, coach pleads guilty to corruption of minors

A former northeastern Pennsylvania teacher and soccer coach accused of sexual contact with a female student eight years ago has pleaded guilty to corruption of minors.
Thirty-seven-year-old Robert Havard entered the plea Wednesday in Luzerne County to two misdemeanor counts that authorities said stemmed from separate underage drinking parties in 2008 and 2009.
Authorities allege that while Havard was a teacher at Coughlin High School in 2008, he had sexual contact with the 16-year-old at a party. The girl told investigators that he had been texting and flirting with her for nearly a year. A 17-year-old girl later alleged sexual contact with him after a 2009 house party.
Officials said Havard most recently worked at Solomon-Plains school and coached high school boys soccer but resigned after the charges were filed.
