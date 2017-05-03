Local Summaries for Tueday, May 2, 2017

Softball
High School
Merced 3, Turlock 1
Merced
002
100
0
—
3
7
2
Turlock
000
010
0
—
1
2
0
Abby Flores and Dae Dae Landeros. Shelby Frutoz and MacKenzie Campbell. WP – Flores. LP – Frutoz.
Merced (11-12-2, 7-4 CCC) – Jewels Perez 2-4 (R, 2 SB), Jackie Garza 2 RBI.
Turlock (13-11, 5-5 CCC) – Jayden Mendoza HR (RBI).
Pitman 2, Atwater 1
Atwater
000
001
0
—
1
4
4
Pitman
100
000
1
—
2
5
0
Cheyenne Mahy and Maritza Iglesias. Denae Finney and Alanah Laupua. WP – Finney. LP – Mahy.
Atwater (14-5-1, 9-1 CCC) – Megan Escobar 2B (RBI).
Pitman (10-10-1, 5-5 CCC) – None.
Dos Palos 13, Avenal 0
Avenal
000
00
—
0
0
3
Dos Palos
940
0x
—
13
7
1
Eryka Rodriguez, Janessa Jasso and Rieana Reed. WP – Rodriguez.
Dos Palos (21-2-1, 6-0 WSL) – Payton Paz 2B (2 R), Teya Vincent 2-2 (2B, 2 R, 3 RBI), Reed 2B (R).
Baseball
High School
Livingston 10, Patterson 4
Patterson
001
020
1
—
4
6
4
Livingston
220
150
x
—
10
6
2
WP – Cesar Avila.
Livingston (13-11, 7-6 WAC) – Avila 2-3 (3 R), Maddux Ballenger 2-4 (2B, 2 R, 3 RBI), Ernie Angel 2B (2R, 2 RBI).
Dos Palos 9, Avenal 0
Avenal
000
000
—
0
3
4
Dos Palos
205
002
—
9
8
0
WP – Steven Gordillo. LP – Kenny Vieira.
Dos Palos (8-14, 5-1 WSL) – Nick Lopez 2-2 (R, RBI), Travis Jones 2-2 (R, RBI), Cameron Anderson 2-2, Chance Benadum 2B (2 R), Ozzie Marin 2-2 (2 RBI), Gordillo 2B (R, RBI), Nathon Valencia 2-2 (2 R, RBI), Jonathan Hernandez 2B (R).
Volleyball
High School Boys
Stone Ridge Chr. 3, Big Valley Chr. 0
25-9, 25-12, 25-11
Stone Ridge (11-1, 8-0 CCAA) – Kills – Jonathan Collazo 11. Assists – Jackson De Jager 10. Blocks – Israel Espinosa 1, Bryce Louters 1. Digs – Davis Greenwood 6, Espinosa 6. Aces – De Jager 6.
Buhach Colony 3, El Capitan 2
17-25, 25-18, 25-23, 22-25, 15-11
Buhach Colony (13-17, 5-6 CCC) – Kills – Thay Vang 19, Daniel Navarro 10. Assists – Michael Silva 46. Blocks – Navarro 4. Digs – Vang 21. Aces – Silva 3.
Golden Valley 3, Atwater 0
25-4, 25-10, 25-7
Golden Valley (28-6, 12-0 CCC) – Kills – Bryan Livesay 13. Assists – Toukue Her 17. Blocks – Lorenzo Chavez 6. Digs – Vong Her 10. Aces – Andrew Xiong 4, Honun Thao 4.
