Local Summaries for Tueday, May 2, 2017

Softball

High School

Merced 3, Turlock 1

Merced

002

100

0

3

7

2

Turlock

000

010

0

1

2

0

Abby Flores and Dae Dae Landeros. Shelby Frutoz and MacKenzie Campbell. WP – Flores. LP – Frutoz.

Merced (11-12-2, 7-4 CCC) – Jewels Perez 2-4 (R, 2 SB), Jackie Garza 2 RBI.

Turlock (13-11, 5-5 CCC) – Jayden Mendoza HR (RBI).

Pitman 2, Atwater 1

Atwater

000

001

0

1

4

4

Pitman

100

000

1

2

5

0

Cheyenne Mahy and Maritza Iglesias. Denae Finney and Alanah Laupua. WP – Finney. LP – Mahy.

Atwater (14-5-1, 9-1 CCC) – Megan Escobar 2B (RBI).

Pitman (10-10-1, 5-5 CCC) – None.

Dos Palos 13, Avenal 0

Avenal

000

00

0

0

3

Dos Palos

940

0x

13

7

1

Eryka Rodriguez, Janessa Jasso and Rieana Reed. WP – Rodriguez.

Dos Palos (21-2-1, 6-0 WSL) – Payton Paz 2B (2 R), Teya Vincent 2-2 (2B, 2 R, 3 RBI), Reed 2B (R).

Baseball

High School

Livingston 10, Patterson 4

Patterson

001

020

1

4

6

4

Livingston

220

150

x

10

6

2

WP – Cesar Avila.

Livingston (13-11, 7-6 WAC) – Avila 2-3 (3 R), Maddux Ballenger 2-4 (2B, 2 R, 3 RBI), Ernie Angel 2B (2R, 2 RBI).

Dos Palos 9, Avenal 0

Avenal

000

000

0

3

4

Dos Palos

205

002

9

8

0

WP – Steven Gordillo. LP – Kenny Vieira.

Dos Palos (8-14, 5-1 WSL) – Nick Lopez 2-2 (R, RBI), Travis Jones 2-2 (R, RBI), Cameron Anderson 2-2, Chance Benadum 2B (2 R), Ozzie Marin 2-2 (2 RBI), Gordillo 2B (R, RBI), Nathon Valencia 2-2 (2 R, RBI), Jonathan Hernandez 2B (R).

Volleyball

High School Boys

Stone Ridge Chr. 3, Big Valley Chr. 0

25-9, 25-12, 25-11

Stone Ridge (11-1, 8-0 CCAA) – Kills – Jonathan Collazo 11. Assists – Jackson De Jager 10. Blocks – Israel Espinosa 1, Bryce Louters 1. Digs – Davis Greenwood 6, Espinosa 6. Aces – De Jager 6.

Buhach Colony 3, El Capitan 2

17-25, 25-18, 25-23, 22-25, 15-11

Buhach Colony (13-17, 5-6 CCC) – Kills – Thay Vang 19, Daniel Navarro 10. Assists – Michael Silva 46. Blocks – Navarro 4. Digs – Vang 21. Aces – Silva 3.

Golden Valley 3, Atwater 0

25-4, 25-10, 25-7

Golden Valley (28-6, 12-0 CCC) – Kills – Bryan Livesay 13. Assists – Toukue Her 17. Blocks – Lorenzo Chavez 6. Digs – Vong Her 10. Aces – Andrew Xiong 4, Honun Thao 4.

