Nannini Game on tap for Friday night at Merced High

The 14th annual Nannini Game will be held on Friday night at Merced High.
Seniors from the Merced High and Golden Valley baseball teams will receive scholarships from the Kevin and Brian Nannini Scholarship Foundation.
The foundation is in honor of former baseball stars Kevin and Brian Nannini, who died in a boating accident in 2004.
Since the foundation started in 2004, the Nannini family has handed out more than 165 scholarships for close to $45,000.
The admission for the game is $5, which goes as a donation toward the scholarship foundation. There will also be raffles and a concession stand.
The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Merced Basketball Camp
Golden Valley High and Merced are coming together to host a basketball camp at Golden Valley High June 5-7. The camp will future former UCLA men’s basketball coach Jim Harrick, who led the Bruins to the 1995 national championship.
The camp is for boys and girls ages 7-17 (non-high school graduates). Ages 7-11 will be held from 10 a.m. to noon each day and ages 12-16 will be held from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Golden Valley coach Keith Hunter and Merced coach Hector Nava will also be coaching at the camp.
The cost of the camp is $50. For registration info, go online to http://mercedbasketballcamp.weebly.com/registration.html.
Middle school all-star baseball
The Merced City-County Middle School Baseball All-Star Game will be held on Saturday, May 13 at Merced High School.
The game will feature players from Tenaya, Rivera, Cruickshank and Hoover Middle Schools teaming up to face players from McSwain, Mitchell, Weaver and Our Lady of Mercy players.
The City team will be coached by Cruickshanks Paul Hayes and the County team will be coached by Mitchell’s Moochie Terry.
There will be a dinner for the players at 5 p.m. with the game scheduled to start at 7.
