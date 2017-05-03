Golden Valley baseball defeats Merced 10-2

Golden Valley players Jack Solis (9) Brady Mello (5) and Wyatt Pearson (3) score during a game against Merced at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 10-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Golden Valley senior CJ Soza (11) pitches during a game against Merced at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 10-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced junior Nathaniel Rios (9) knocks down a ground ball at third base during a game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 10-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced senior pitcher Tanner Pellissier (8) pitches during a game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 10-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Golden Valley senior Wyatt Pearson (3) throws to first base for an out during a game against Merced at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 10-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Golden Valley junior Sean Bowler (10) connects with a pitch during a game against Merced at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 10-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced sophomore Grant Deal (11) successfully steals second base during a game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 10-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The Merced dugout cheers after the Bears score during a game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 10-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Golden Valley coach Scott Solis runs through the signs to his batter during a game against Merced at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 10-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced senior Julian Verdin (34) runs to tag first base for an out during a game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 10-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Golden Valley senior Wyatt Pearson (3) snags a hard hit ground ball down the third base line during a game against Merced at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 10-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced senior Luis Canela (10) hits a fly ball to right field during a game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 10-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Golden Valley senior Nick Romero (1) slides safely into second base during a game against Merced at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 10-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced senior Clayton Hall (20) reaches back to catch a fly ball for an out during a game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 10-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Golden Valley junior Pete Minor (19) connects with a pitch during a game against Merced at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 10-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Golden Valley senior pitcher Brady Mello (5) throws a pitch during a game against Merced at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 10-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Golden Valley junior Sam Haggerty (16) looks on from the dugout during a game against Merced at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 10-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The Golden Valley Cougars take on the Merced Bears at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 10-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com