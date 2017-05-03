Sports

May 03, 2017 7:18 PM

Rockies put Wolters on DL, activate Dunn, promote Hanigan

The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO

The Colorado Rockies have placed catcher Tony Wolters on the seven-day concussion disabled list.

He was hurt in the seventh inning Tuesday night when he got hit in the helmet by Hector Sanchez's backswing. He departed a few pitches later.

The Rockies also reinstated left-hander Mike Dunn from the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday, selected the contract of catcher Ryan Hanigan from Triple-A Albuquerque and optioned right-hander Carlos Estevez to Triple-A.

Dunn was placed on the DL on April 26 with back spasms. He is 2-0 with a 1.17 ERA in 10 appearances.

Hanigan, 36, was signed to a minor league contract on March 28 after being released by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Estevez had appeared in 13 games with Colorado, going 3-0 with a 7.94 ERA.

