Garber and Decker named “Bowler of the Year”

The Modesto USBC Association held their annual 2017 Scratch Championships recently at McHenry Bowl and Yosemite Lanes. The top average women and men in the association bowled three games at McHenry and then three more at Yosemite.
We had a couple of our local bowlers qualified with their average for this mini-tourney. LaDonna Stone place eighth out of 20 in the women’s division. Bonnie Garber was named “Bowler of the Year” in the women’s division.
The men had 40 of the top average bowler of the association. Our local bowler Justin Decker was high for the men as his qualifying round had games of 300, 279, and 265 and was high for the men of 844. Decker took championship in the men’s division in a roll off. Decker, and Modesto’s Lanndyn Carnate both rolled 257 for a tie. They were to determine the winner was a one frame at a time, best shot wins the tournament. They bowled seven frames, Decker struck in the seventh and Carnate had a beautiful pocket hit and stuck the 10 pin.
Decker was named “Bowler of the Year” in the men’s division. Decker and Garber will be honored at the Modesto USBC annual installation and awards dinner later this year.
Shooting stars
Jim Mullings 278, Richard Pazin 269, Jess Ramirez 268/698, Caren Thompson 213, Dave Souza 203, Nathan Flanagan 708, Larry Valenti Jr. 769, Cam Clemens 286/796, Doug Laidlaw 694, Laura Ruell 175, Bill Barthel 257, Jamie Shank 225/566, Sylvia Giordano 241.
50 & Older
Several local gals took a few bucks home last Friday at Yosemite Lanes monthly senior no-tap for senior men and women over 50. A full house of men and women were rolling and placing in the women’s high games and series were Charli McMIlian, Janie Schropp, LaDonna Stone, and Alice Stover.
Up next on the schedule is the regular 9-pin no-tap at McHenry Bowl on Friday, May 5. A pot-luck lunch kicks off the day at noon, followed by bowlers signing in at 12:30 p.m., and bowling at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $15.
League champions crowned
In the Thursday night Central Valley Nisei league at Bellevue Bowl had the team of Valley Animal Hospital taking the crown by edging out Weimer Farms with team members of Joe Mesa, Jill Mesa, and Jorge Segura. Weimer Farms had members April Quinonez, Jim Shank, and Keith Docherty.
Black Oak no-tapers
This Friday is Black Oak Lanes monthly senior 9-pin no-tap with a 1:30 p.m. start. Open to men and women who are over 50. Your entry fee is only $15, and your high game for men and women are paid out after every game. Entering averages are you current May 1 book average. You reserve your spot, give Jeff Hurley, bowling league supervisor a call at 209-928-9437. This no-tap is held on the first Friday of each month.
Remember When ...
The Antlers Speak, a monthly newsletter from the Merced Elks Lodge #1240 had bowling news in its December, 1986 issue. Congratulations are in order of Brother Dave Burroughs who won a ABC award for his 665 series. Other high series included Dick Puglizevich 651, Ed Chiesa 622, Don Surdich 618, Don Robinson 608, and a 605 for Tom Ragsdale. The following splits were reported this month; Gene Phillips, Rodger Bell, and John Douglas all picked up the 6-7-10, Jack McIntosh and Mert Beuerman the 5-10 and Marv Poupard the 5-7.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-777-1111 or via e-mail at desurdich@aol.com.
