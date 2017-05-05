Sports

Yankees activate Sanchez from disabled list

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

The New York Yankees have activated catcher Gary Sanchez from the 10-day disabled list, adding another potent bat to the AL East leaders' lineup.

Sanchez was behind the plate and batting third against the Chicago Cubs on Friday after being sidelined since April 8 because of a strained right biceps. He was 3 for 20 with a home run entering the game after going deep 20 times in 201 at-bats as a rookie.

The Yankees entered Friday's game second in the majors in homers and tied for third in runs.

To make room for Sanchez, New York optioned catcher Kyle Higashioka to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He was hitless in 18 at-bats.

