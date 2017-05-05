Cabrillo College baseball defeats Merced College 7-4

Merced College freshman Jesus Duran (3) runs to third base on a passed ball during a playoff game against Cabrillo College at Merced College in Merced, Calif., on Friday, May 5, 2017. The Seahawks beat the Blue Devils 7-4.
Andrew Kuhn
Merced College freshman Alex Pallios (17) takes the field during player introductions during a playoff game against Cabrillo College at Merced College in Merced, Calif., on Friday, May 5, 2017. The Seahawks beat the Blue Devils 7-4.
Merced College sophomore pitcher Nate McGhee (10) throws to the plate during a playoff game against Cabrillo College at Merced College in Merced, Calif., on Friday, May 5, 2017. The Seahawks beat the Blue Devils 7-4.
Cabrillo College sophomore Jairus Richards (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring during a playoff game against Merced College at Merced College in Merced, Calif., on Friday, May 5, 2017. The Seahawks beat the Blue Devils 7-4.
Cabrillo College sophomore Clayton Andrews (1) slides safely back to second base on a pickoff attempt by Merced College sophomore pitcher Nate McGhee (10) during a playoff game at Merced College in Merced, Calif., on Friday, May 5, 2017. The Seahawks beat the Blue Devils 7-4.
Merced College coach Chris Pedretti looks on from third base during a playoff game against Cabrillo College at Merced College in Merced, Calif., on Friday, May 5, 2017. The Seahawks beat the Blue Devils 7-4.
Merced College freshman Jesus Duran (3) throws to first base for an out during a playoff game against Cabrillo College at Merced College in Merced, Calif., on Friday, May 5, 2017. The Seahawks beat the Blue Devils 7-4.
Cabrillo College sophomore pitcher Brett de Geus (18) throws to the plate during a playoff game against Merced College at Merced College in Merced, Calif., on Friday, May 5, 2017. The Seahawks beat the Blue Devils 7-4.
Merced College sophomore Victor Tiscareno (13) jogs to first base after drawing a walk during a playoff game against Cabrillo College at Merced College in Merced, Calif., on Friday, May 5, 2017. The Seahawks beat the Blue Devils 7-4.
Cabrillo College sophomore Kyle Swanson (14) catches a fly ball just inside the field of play during a playoff game against Merced College at Merced College in Merced, Calif., on Friday, May 5, 2017. The Seahawks beat the Blue Devils 7-4.
Merced College freshman Jesus Duran (3) connects with a pitch during a playoff game against Cabrillo College at Merced College in Merced, Calif., on Friday, May 5, 2017. The Seahawks beat the Blue Devils 7-4.
Merced College sophomore pitcher Nate McGhee (10) fields a bunt and throws to first base for an out during a playoff game against Cabrillo College at Merced College in Merced, Calif., on Friday, May 5, 2017. The Seahawks beat the Blue Devils 7-4.
Merced College freshman Coleton Horner (12) strikes out during a playoff game against Cabrillo College at Merced College in Merced, Calif., on Friday, May 5, 2017. The Seahawks beat the Blue Devils 7-4.
Merced College freshman Jesus Duran (3) takes a lead from first base during a playoff game against Cabrillo College at Merced College in Merced, Calif., on Friday, May 5, 2017. The Seahawks beat the Blue Devils 7-4.
Merced College sophomore pitcher Nate McGhee (10) throws to the plate during a playoff game against Cabrillo College at Merced College in Merced, Calif., on Friday, May 5, 2017. The Seahawks beat the Blue Devils 7-4.
Cabrillo College sophomore Clayton Andrews (1) dives for the ball during a playoff game against Merced College at Merced College in Merced, Calif., on Friday, May 5, 2017. The Seahawks beat the Blue Devils 7-4.
Merced College freshman Jesus Duran (3) and Merced College sophomore pitcher Trevor Chaney (29) fist bump after Duran scores during a playoff game against Cabrillo College at Merced College in Merced, Calif., on Friday, May 5, 2017. The Seahawks beat the Blue Devils 7-4.
