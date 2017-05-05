Sports

May 05, 2017 7:34 PM

Miley struck by 2 line drives, but Orioles top White Sox 4-2

By DAVID GINSBURG AP Sports Writer
BALTIMORE

Gabriel Ynoa pitched six sharp innings after Orioles starter Wade Miley was forced out of the game by the impact of two line drives, and Baltimore got a home run from Chris Davis in a 4-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Miley left after being drilled by successive batters. First, he was struck in the left wrist by a shot off the bat of Jose Abreu. Two pitches later, Avisail Garcia ripped a comebacker that hit Miley in the left thigh and knocked him off his feet.

That ended Miley's night after 12 pitches. He got only two outs, the shortest outing of his career. The Orioles later announced his injury as a left wrist contusion.

Ynoa (1-0) gave up six hits, walked none and struck out five. Brad Brach got his sixth save.

Miguel Gonzalez (3-2) allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings.

