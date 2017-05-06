Sports

May 06, 2017 9:07 AM

Leicester revival continues with 3-0 win over Watford

The Associated Press
LEICESTER, England

Leicester kept up its revival since dismissing title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri by beating Watford 3-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The soon-to-be-deposed champions have won seven of their 10 league games following the departure of Ranieri, who was fired with Leicester close to the relegation zone. Now, they have moved into ninth place and have the form to secure a top-half finish.

The goals came from midfielders Wilfred Ndidi, Riyad Mahrez, and Marc Albrighton.

Ndidi lashed home from 10 meters in the first half at Kingpower Stadium after the ball fell loose after a corner.

Mahrez celebrated making his 100th Premier League appearance by doubling the lead in the 58th, sprinting onto Jamie Vardy's flick-on and beating Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes from a tight angle.

Vardy then fed Albrighton to add a third goal in the third minute of injury time.

Watford has lost its last three games without scoring.

