Pink Grandmas remain loyal to Jazz basketball team

Utah basketball fans are rallying behind two of the most important members of the Jazz Nation.
The sisters called the Pink Grandmas are known as some of the biggest Utah Jazz fans. The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2qBwu9n) 92-year-old Yeiko Homma and 88-year-old Keiko Mori were at Mori's Sunday watching the game from home for health reasons.
Last week, Mori landed in the hospital. Homma decided to bring their passion to her bedside. The pair donned their pink Gordon Hayward jerseys while they watch the game together. As local celebrities at Jazz home games, Mori has received several messages on the pair's Twitter account wishing her a speedy recovery.
