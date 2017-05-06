Sports

Barcelona supports vote on Catalan independence

BARCELONA, Spain

Barcelona football club says it supports holding a referendum on Catalonia's independence from Spain.

Barcelona issued a statement on Saturday saying it is joining the "National Pact for the Referendum," a civil society initiative supporting a vote by the wealthy northeastern region.

Despite repeated warnings by the Spanish government that a vote would be illegal, the Catalan regional government says it will hold a binding referendum in September.

The region, whose capital is Barcelona, represents a fifth of Spain's GDP.

Separatists have used Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium as a rallying point for several years, with pro-independence chants regularly heard at matches.

