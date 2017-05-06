Sports

Justin Haley wins ARCA race at Talladega Superspeedway

The Associated Press
TALLADEGA, Ala.

Justin Haley won the rain-delayed ARCA Racing Series event at Talladega Superspeedway in the first restrictor-plate start of his career.

Only eligible to race at Talladega after turning 18 late last month, Haley held off Andy Seuss in an overtime finish in MDM Motorsports' No. 28 Toyota.

Haley, from Winamac, Indiana, also won an ARCA race last year on the Illinois State Fairgrounds' dirt mile. He's racing this season for GMS Racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Spencer Davis was third in the race postponed Friday because of rain. Austin Theriault was fourth, followed by Shane Lee, Gus Dean, Bobby Gerhart, Riley Herbst, Tom Hessert and Bo LeMastus.

