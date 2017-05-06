Sports

May 06, 2017 6:05 PM

Always Dreaming rewards many with Kentucky Derby victory

By GARY B. GRAVES AP Sports Writer
LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Already well connected in the business world, Anthony Bonomo hooked up with trainer Todd Pletcher to prepare an entry for the Kentucky Derby.

Bonomo's wife, MaryEllen, offered up Always Dreaming's name because of her proclivity for thinking big.

The dark brown colt then fulfilled a dream come true for a multitude of people by winning the marquee race going away on Saturday.

A succession of Brooklyn accents spoke loudly in the joyous aftermath of Always Dreaming's 2 3/4-length victory as the favorite at Churchill Downs. Leading the way was Anthony Bonomo, who thanked many people for claiming one of sport's most coveted trophies.

Bonomo says the team includes unsung heroes: grooms, hotwalkers and exercise riders who worked each day to contribute to the win.

Always Dreaming's primary ownership is comprised of Bonomo's Brooklyn Boyz Stables and Teresa Viola, whose husband Vincent owns the NHL's Florida Panthers. Vincent Viola was born in Brooklyn.

