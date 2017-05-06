Sports

May 06, 2017 5:55 PM

Steven Holcomb's career highlights

The Associated Press

A look at the career highlights for U.S. Olympic bobsledder Steven Holcomb, who was found dead Saturday:

___

OLYMPICS

2010

Gold medal, four-man (with Steve Mesler, Curt Tomasevicz and Justin Olsen)

2014

Bronze medal, two-man (with Steven Langton)

Bronze medal, four-man (with Steven Langton, Curt Tomasevicz and Chris Fogt)

___

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

2008

Bronze medal, mixed team

2009

Gold medal, four-man (with Steve Mesler, Curt Tomasevicz and Justin Olsen)

Bronze medal, two-man (with Curt Tomasevicz)

Bronze medal, mixed team

2011

Bronze medal, four-man (with Steven Langton, Justin Olsen and Curt Tomasevicz)

2012

Gold medal, two-man (with Steven Langton)

Gold medal, four-man (with Steven Langton, Justin Olsen and Curt Tomasevicz)

Gold medal, mixed team

2013

Gold medal, mixed team

Bronze medal, four-man (with Steven Langton, Justin Olsen and Curt Tomasevicz)

___

PERSONAL

— Eagle Scout

— Former member of the Utah Army National Guard

— Former member of the Army World Class Athlete Program

