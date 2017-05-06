Sports

Mike Trout scratched, day-to-day with tight left hamstring

By DAN GREENSPAN Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif.

Mike Trout was scratched from the Los Angeles Angels' lineup Saturday and is day to day with tightness in his left hamstring.

Trout was pulled shortly before first pitch as a precaution after going through warmups for a game against the Houston Astros.

Cameron Maybin took Trout's place in center field, and Ben Revere stepped in for Maybin in left field.

Trout extended his hitting streak to a career-high 17 games in the Angels' 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Astros on Friday night.

Trout was named AL player of the month for the fourth time in his career after hitting .364 with 18 extra-base hits and 18 RBIs in April.

