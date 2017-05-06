Cabrillo College Seahawks defeat Merced College Blue Devils 9-5

Merced College freshman Jesus Duran (3) drops the ball while applying the tag to Cabrillo College sophomore baserunner Jordan Peabody (12) during a game at Blue Devil Field in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 6, 2017. The Seahawks beat the Blue Devils 9-5.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Cabrillo College sophomore Cooper Krug (20) celebrates with teammates and coaches after scoring a run during a game against Merced College at Blue Devil Field in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 6, 2017. The Seahawks beat the Blue Devils 9-5.
Merced College sophomore pitcher Nicholas Gonzales (22) throws to the plate during a game against Cabrillo College at Blue Devil Field in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 6, 2017. The Seahawks beat the Blue Devils 9-5.
Cabrillo College freshman Digger Gugale (5) catches a fly ball for an out behind first base during a game against Merced College at Blue Devil Field in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 6, 2017. The Seahawks beat the Blue Devils 9-5.
Merced College sophomore Asaka Hashimoto (8) throws to first base for an out during a game against Cabrillo College at Blue Devil Field in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 6, 2017. The Seahawks beat the Blue Devils 9-5.
Merced College sophomore Victor Tiscareno (13) dives for a fly ball that is ruled foul during a game against Cabrillo College at Blue Devil Field in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 6, 2017. The Seahawks beat the Blue Devils 9-5.
Cabrillo College freshman pitcher Alex Trautner (27) bites his glove as he walks off of the mound during a game against Merced College at Blue Devil Field in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 6, 2017. The Seahawks beat the Blue Devils 9-5.
Merced College freshman Jesus Duran (3) fields a ground ball at third base during a game against Cabrillo College at Blue Devil Field in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 6, 2017. The Seahawks beat the Blue Devils 9-5.
Cabrillo College sophomore Adam Rossit (6) tags second base as he throws to first base for a double play while Merced College freshman Jesus Duran (3) attempts to break up the play during a game at Blue Devil Field in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 6, 2017. The Seahawks beat the Blue Devils 9-5.
Merced College sophomore Asaka Hashimoto (8) hits a ground ball to the left side of the infield during a game against Cabrillo College at Blue Devil Field in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 6, 2017. The Seahawks beat the Blue Devils 9-5.
Cabrillo College freshman pitcher Alex Trautner (27) chases after a bunt during a game against Merced College at Blue Devil Field in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 6, 2017. The Seahawks beat the Blue Devils 9-5.
Merced College sophomore Derek Molina (42) jogs down the third base line before scoring during a game against Cabrillo College at Blue Devil Field in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 6, 2017. The Seahawks beat the Blue Devils 9-5.
Merced College sophomore Asaka Hashimoto (8) knocks down a ground ball at shortstop during a game against Cabrillo College at Blue Devil Field in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 6, 2017. The Seahawks beat the Blue Devils 9-5.
Merced College sophomore Victor Tiscareno (13) sprints toward third base during a game against Cabrillo College at Blue Devil Field in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 6, 2017. The Seahawks beat the Blue Devils 9-5.
Merced College freshman catcher Coleton Horner (12) chases after a wild pitch during a game against Cabrillo College at Blue Devil Field in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 6, 2017. The Seahawks beat the Blue Devils 9-5.
Merced College sophomore Victor Tiscareno (13) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run during a game against Cabrillo College at Blue Devil Field in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 6, 2017. The Seahawks beat the Blue Devils 9-5.
