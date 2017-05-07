Zverev wins BMW Open for 1st title in Germany

Sports

Alexander Zverev won his first title on home soil as the German defeated Argentine qualifier Guido Pella 6-4, 6-3 Sunday to win the BMW Open.

The 20-year-old Zverev fired eight aces and converted three of eight break points to win his third career title.

The 158th-ranked Pella was bidding to become the first qualifier to win the Munich title since Martin Klizan in 2014. It was Pella's second ATP tour final after losing to Pablo Cuevas in Rio de Janeiro last year.

"Sad that I didn't win today but I played against a great player, a great champion," Pella said.

The third-seeded Zverev, who won in St. Petersburg last year and took his second title in Montpellier in February, lost his only other final in Germany to compatriot Florian Mayer in Halle last year.

"I really wanted to win a tournament in Germany, which I've done now and I'm very happy about it. Obviously my first title on clay as well. It's a great feeling right now," Zverev said.

