Sports

May 07, 2017 11:50 AM

Dodgers-Padres postponed; 1st rainout at Petco since 2015

The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO

The game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres has been postponed in the first rainout at Petco Park since 2015.

Sunday's game was rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Sept. 2. The first game will start at 12:40 p.m. and the regularly scheduled game has been pushed back from 5:40 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.

It had rained overnight and the forecast was for prolonged showers and possible thunderstorms.

This was the first rainout at Petco since July 19, 2015, a span of 134 games. Prior to the 2015 rainout, there had been 820 games played at Petco Park since the previous rainout on April 4, 2006.

