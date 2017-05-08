Sports

May 08, 2017 11:28 AM

Autopsy planned after football player found dead

The Associated Press
KISMET, Kan.

An autopsy is planned after a junior college football player in Kansas was found dead.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2qKo5Al ) reports that 19-year-old Sean Callahan was found unresponsive Sunday afternoon at a home in Kismet, Kansas. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the death is under investigation but is not currently considered suspicious.

Callahan was a sophomore offensive lineman at Garden City Community College. He received an associate degree during spring commencement ceremonies on Friday.

