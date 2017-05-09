Sports

May 09, 2017 4:13 AM

Charlotte 49ers quarterback charged with sex attack

The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C.

A backup quarterback at the University of North Carolina Charlotte has been indicted on rape and other charges.

Local media report a Mecklenburg County grand jury on Monday indicted Kevin Olsen on three counts of second-degree rape, one count of second-degree sexual offense and two counts of assaulting a female.

The charges stem from a complaint filed in February by a woman he was dating at the time.

Olsen has been suspended from the team.

His attorney, George Laughrun, would not talk about the charges Monday. He said in February Olsen denies almost everything that was said in court.

Olsen had been arrested Feb. 19 after a woman said she was attacked at his apartment.

Olsen previously was on the roster of both Miami and Towson State.

