Stone Ridge Christian boys volleyball defeats Los Banos

Stone Ridge Christian freshman Jackson De Jager (2), right, hugs junior teammate Bryce Louters (10), second from right, after a Knights point during a playoff match against Los Banos at Stone Ridge Christian High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. The Knights beat the Tigers 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Stone Ridge Christian freshman Jackson De Jager (2) takes the court during player introductions before a playoff match against Los Banos at Stone Ridge Christian High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. The Knights beat the Tigers 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Los Banos' Ruben Reyes kneels to hit the ball during a playoff match against Stone Ridge Christian at Stone Ridge Christian High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. The Knights beat the Tigers 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Los Banos head volleyball coach Gregory Soliz speaks to his players during a timeout of a playoff match against Stone Ridge Christian at Stone Ridge Christian High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. The Knights beat the Tigers 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Stone Ridge Christian senior Jonathan Collazo (18) spikes the ball during a playoff match against Los Banos at Stone Ridge Christian High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. The Knights beat the Tigers 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Stone Ridge Christian head volleyball coach Ken Shaw looks on during a playoff match against Los Banos at Stone Ridge Christian High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. The Knights beat the Tigers 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Los Banos' Anthony Cabelloro (5) spikes the ball into the net during a playoff match against Stone Ridge Christian at Stone Ridge Christian High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. The Knights beat the Tigers 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Stone Ridge Christian senior Davis Greenwood (15) sets the ball during a playoff match against Los Banos at Stone Ridge Christian High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. The Knights beat the Tigers 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Stone Ridge Christian head volleyball coach Ken Shaw speaks to his players between games during a playoff match against Los Banos at Stone Ridge Christian High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. The Knights beat the Tigers 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Los Banos' Joseph Camerillo (9) hits the ball over the net during a playoff match against Stone Ridge Christian at Stone Ridge Christian High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. The Knights beat the Tigers 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Stone Ridge Christian senior Israel Espinosa (11) reaches for the ball during a playoff match against Los Banos at Stone Ridge Christian High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. The Knights beat the Tigers 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Los Banos' Camron Franco (7) jumps to hit the ball over the net during a playoff match against Stone Ridge Christian at Stone Ridge Christian High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. The Knights beat the Tigers 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Stone Ridge Christian junior Nelson Machado (1) sets the ball during a playoff match against Los Banos at Stone Ridge Christian High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. The Knights beat the Tigers 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Los Banos head volleyball coach Gregory Soliz speaks to his players between game during a playoff match against Stone Ridge Christian at Stone Ridge Christian High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. The Knights beat the Tigers 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Stone Ridge Christian junior Nelson Machado (1) jumps up from the bench after a Knights point during a playoff match against Los Banos at Stone Ridge Christian High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. The Knights beat the Tigers 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com