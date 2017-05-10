Summer Scratch Trio League still has openings

The Summer Scratch Trio League has jumped from nine teams last year to 14 so far this summer.
There is room for a few more. The Best of the Best bowlers in the association will be rolling in this league as well as some up-and-coming bowlers.
Participants will be bowling 14 weeks against the top bowlers in a trio-team format, rolling on seven PBA patterns used in current PBA tournaments and USBC sport leagues. The league will be on Monday nights at 7 p.m., with a cost of only $25 per night. Sign up now and have fun during the summer trying to figure out the shot of the week.
The league starts this coming Monday. Contact Bellevue Bowl at (209) 358-6466 and ask for Sean to sign up.
Association directors needed
Our association is looking for members who would like to join the Merced County USBC Association as directors for a one- or two-year terms. The board members meet once a month and work at the different tournaments during the year.
TIncluded in that are the City Championships, the Senior Tournament and the popular BVL Tourney. The winners of the BVL go to the state BVL finals to represent our association. If you think you could have some input and new ideas for the board, be at the Bellevue Bowl meeting room on May 20 at 10 a.m.
Some of the association members that have already shown an interest include Barbara Bustos, Roy Browning, Eric Hickman, Dan Erreca, Ed Huddleston and Chris and Denise Pugliese. Director Sharon Roper – who is the chair person of the Hall of Fame student scholarships – is up for reelection to the board. The association is also looking for a manager, as long time manager Keith Hunter will retire after 22 years as secretary and manager.
McHenry senior results
A group of Bellevue Bowlers rolled in McHenry Bowl’s 9-pin, no-tap last Friday. A new no-taper made a few bucks at the tourney as Linda Roach placed in the women’s high-game pot with games of 254 and 249. T.J. Jensen also placed.
Snelling’s Frank Gasper – who has been away from bowling for several years – made a nice return, placing in the men’s high-game pot. He also took second in the high series with an 827. Ed Huddleston came in fifth with an 816 series. Jerry McMillian turned in the only 300 game on the day and also placed in the high-game pot with a 329. Leo Gonzales and Grew Bennett also placed in the men’s high game during the afternoon.
League champion crowned
Those Guys defeated Ball of Thunder in the Monday night’s Atwater Merchants League to win the championship.
The Those Guys squad had won two rounds to meet Ball of Thunder in the roll-off match. Members on the winning team included Ramon Cervantes, Shane Hinman, Tom Bass, Corey Phillips, Richard Cervantes and Trevor Phillips. Ball of Thunder had Chris Villanueve, Ron White, Johnny Newkirk, Chris Knight and Josh Coffelt.
Veterans Day Tourney coming up
Don’t forget that the second Veterans Tournament sponsored by Delta Sierra Beverage will be rolling at Bellevue Bowl on May 20 at 1 p.m. Ball caps will be given out to the first 30 bowlers who sign up. Get your entry in now. The tournament benefits Disabled American Veterans.
Tenth frame
We have lost another Hall of Fame member with Joe Buckley passing away at a Modesto Hospital last week.
Buckley was inducted into the hall in 2014 and was a long-time member of the Merced community. He had a long bowling career that included time on the Italian traveling team when he was stationed in Italy as a member of the armed forces.
He rolled in the High Rollers for years at Castle Lanes, the top money league in the Valley. Buckley captured the Silver Foxes Bowling Club’s singles title at Black Oak Lanes a few years ago and received a special edition Black Oak Lanes bowling ball. I always kidded about the 16-pound ball that he rolled at his age. He told me, “I’ll take it with me,” which he will. Rest in peace Joe. A Celebration of Life for Buckley will be held at the reception hall at the Stratford Evans Funeral Home at 1490 B Street in Merced on May 20. The services begin at 4 p.m.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-777-1111 or via e-mail at desurdich@aol.com
