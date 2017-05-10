Maeda pitches into 9th; Dodgers finish sweep of Pirates, 5-2

Kenta Maeda pitched into the ninth inning, Cody Bellinger homered and made a tumbling catch in left field and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep.
Maeda (3-2) got within two outs of his first career complete game. Francisco Cervelli hit a two-run homer in the ninth, though, and Maeda was pulled a batter later, completing 8 1/3 innings while allowing two runs and five hits. He struck out five and left to a rousing ovation.
Bellinger hit a two-run homer in the first inning off Chad Kuhl (1-3), then got dirty to rob Gregory Polanco of a hit in the fourth inning. The rookie started in place of injured Andrew Toles, and fans in the left field pavilion chanted "Cody! Cody!" after the tumbling grab.
Bellinger has six homers and a .315 batting average through his first 14 career games. He's been excellent filling in for injured Adrian Gonzalez at first base, and may now get regular time in left field after Toles was diagnosed Wednesday with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, which will require season-ending surgery.
Kuhl allowed four runs and six hits in five innings. He walked two and struck out four.
Maeda allowed a leadoff single to Josh Harrison in the ninth, then Cervelli hit a first-pitch homer to left field. Maeda struck out Andrew McCutchen, and then his night was done. Grant Dayton got the final two outs.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Pirates: Prospect Kevin Newman was hit in the head by a 94 mph pitch during Double-A Altoona's game in Richmond, Virginia. Newman walked off the field, and Curve manager Michael Ryan told MiLB.com that Newman does not have a concussion. Newman was Pittsburgh's first-round pick in the 2015 draft.
Dodgers: LHP Adam Liberatore (left groin strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list along with Toles. The Dodgers activated OFs Scott Van Slyke and Brett Eibner. ... LHP Rich Hill (blister) pitched five shutout innings in a rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga and did not allow a hit.
UP NEXT
Pirates: RHP Gerrit Cole (1-3, 3.14 ERA) faces Zack Greinke in Arizona on Thursday. In his last outing, he allowed just one run and two hits while striking out eight in seven innings. He didn't get the decision as the Pirates won in extra innings.
Dodgers: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (1-4, 4.05 ERA) will pitch Thursday for the first time since coming off the 10-day disabled list with a hip contusion. Ryu struck out nine in his last start, but his ERA and six home runs allowed in 26 2/3 innings is of concern, especially in Colorado.
