Sports

May 10, 2017 11:44 PM

Japanese club disciplined over banner resembling Nazi symbol

The Associated Press
TOKYO

The J-League fined first division side Gamba Osaka $17,500 on Thursday after a group of supporters displayed a banner with a logo resembling a Nazi symbol during a match last month.

The banner, which resembled a symbol derived from the SS of Nazi Germany, was displayed at the team's April 16 match away to crosstown rivals Cerezo Osaka.

After the incident, Gamba said that members of the group have been banned from games indefinitely.

Kawasaki Frontale was fined $15,000 last week by the Asian Football Confederation after two spectators raised a rising sun flag on April 25 during a 1-0 away win to South Korea's Suwon Bluewings in the Asian Champions League.

The flag is considered a symbol of Japan's wartime aggression in many Asian countries, including South Korea and China.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

"Operation Scrapbook" nets 50 gang associates, money, drugs and guns in Merced County

3:27

"Operation Scrapbook" nets 50 gang associates, money, drugs and guns in Merced County
More than 50 arrested in Merced County investigation 0:42

More than 50 arrested in Merced County investigation
One person dead after being hit by train in Merced 0:39

One person dead after being hit by train in Merced

View More Video

Sports Videos