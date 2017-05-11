Sports

WNBA joins daily fantasy sports market in deal with FanDuel

By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer
NEW YORK

The WNBA is entering the daily fantasy sports market.

The league announced a partnership with FanDuel on Thursday — the first time a women's professional sports league will be available in one-day fantasy games.

FanDuel will be offering free WNBA contests in which participants can win courtside tickets and merchandise among other things. The NBA in 2014 became the first major pro league to partner with FanDuel.

The site will also have its normal offerings of daily fantasy contests in which people can win money by picking a lineup of WNBA players and pitting them against other players.

The WNBA is hoping this venture brings new fans to the league, which starts its 21st season this weekend.

