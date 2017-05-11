Aviators looking for host families

The Atwater Aviators need host families for their out-of-town players in their upcoming collegiate summer wood bat league season.
Host families should be able to able to provide a bed and adequate space for players to store their belongings. The players are required to live under your rules and to be a responsible member of your household.
The season runs from June to early August and host families get free admission to all 34 Aviator home games. Those interested can contact Richard Ruiz at (209) 349-1500 or rruiz@atwateraviators.com.
Comments