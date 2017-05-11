Local Summaries from Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Baseball
High School
Golden Valley 3, Buhach Colony 0
Golden Valley
000
012
0
—
3
4
0
Buhach Colony
000
000
0
—
0
3
2
Brady Mello and Brandon Garcia. Sergio Renteria, Clay Abrams (6) and Oscar Trejo. WP – Mello. LP – Renteria
Golden Valley (11-15, 5-7 CCC) – CJ Soza 2-3 (RBI).
Buhach Colony (8-18-1, 3-9 CCC) – Christian Witt 2-3 (2 2B).
Atwater 2, Merced 1
Merced
000
001
00
—
1
3
3
Atwater
000
001
01
—
2
6
2
Tanner Pellissier and Rene Pantoja. Fabian Vera, Kyle Yerrick (6) and Jacob Weiss. WP – Yerrick. LP – Weiss.
Merced (10-15, 4-8 CCC) – Clayton Hall 2B.
Atwater (6-19, 4-8 CCC) – Cristian Curiel 3-3 (R), Jakob Faulk 2-4 (2 RBI), Javier Cardenas 2B.
Softball
High School
Dos Palos 3, Firebaugh 0
Firebaugh
000
000
0
—
0
2
0
Dos Palos
300
000
x
—
3
8
0
Janessa Jasso and Rieana Reed. WP – Jasso.
Dos Palos (24-2-1, 9-0 WSL) – Grace Schofield 2-3 (R, RBI), Payton Paz 2-2 (R), Carolyn Cota 2 RBI.
