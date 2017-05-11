Sports

May 11, 2017 2:08 PM

Local Summaries from Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Baseball

High School

Golden Valley 3, Buhach Colony 0

Golden Valley

000

012

0

3

4

0

Buhach Colony

000

000

0

0

3

2

Brady Mello and Brandon Garcia. Sergio Renteria, Clay Abrams (6) and Oscar Trejo. WP – Mello. LP – Renteria

Golden Valley (11-15, 5-7 CCC) – CJ Soza 2-3 (RBI).

Buhach Colony (8-18-1, 3-9 CCC) – Christian Witt 2-3 (2 2B).

Atwater 2, Merced 1

Merced

000

001

00

1

3

3

Atwater

000

001

01

2

6

2

Tanner Pellissier and Rene Pantoja. Fabian Vera, Kyle Yerrick (6) and Jacob Weiss. WP – Yerrick. LP – Weiss.

Merced (10-15, 4-8 CCC) – Clayton Hall 2B.

Atwater (6-19, 4-8 CCC) – Cristian Curiel 3-3 (R), Jakob Faulk 2-4 (2 RBI), Javier Cardenas 2B.

Softball

High School

Dos Palos 3, Firebaugh 0

Firebaugh

000

000

0

0

2

0

Dos Palos

300

000

x

3

8

0

Janessa Jasso and Rieana Reed. WP – Jasso.

Dos Palos (24-2-1, 9-0 WSL) – Grace Schofield 2-3 (R, RBI), Payton Paz 2-2 (R), Carolyn Cota 2 RBI.

