El Camino boys volleyball defeats Golden Valley

El Camino sophomore Freddy Batiratu (23) turns to celebrate an Eagles point with his teammates during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff match against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, May 11, 2017. The Eagles beat the Cougars 3-1.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Golden Valley head coach Scott Livesay speaks to his players before a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff match against El Camino at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, May 11, 2017. The Eagles beat the Cougars 3-1.
Golden Valley junior junior Toukue Her (8) hits the ball during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff match against El Camino at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, May 11, 2017. The Eagles beat the Cougars 3-1.
El Camino sophomore Griffin Walters (5) stretches for the ball during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff match against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, May 11, 2017. The Eagles beat the Cougars 3-1.
Golden Valley sophomore Bryan Livesay (3) hits the ball during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff match against El Camino at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, May 11, 2017. The Eagles beat the Cougars 3-1.
El Camino senior Kevin Hill (8) hits the ball during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff match against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, May 11, 2017. The Eagles beat the Cougars 3-1.
Golden Valley senior Honun Thao (13) celebrates a Cougars point during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff match against El Camino at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, May 11, 2017. The Eagles beat the Cougars 3-1.
El Camino sophomore Josh White (3) hits the ball during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff match against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, May 11, 2017. The Eagles beat the Cougars 3-1.
Golden Valley junior junior Toukue Her (8) and senior Jim Chang (7) attempt to block a spike by El Camino sophomore Freddy Batiratu (23) during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff match at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, May 11, 2017. The Eagles beat the Cougars 3-1.
Golden Valley junior Vong Her (2) flexes as he celebrates a Cougar point during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff match against El Camino at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, May 11, 2017. The Eagles beat the Cougars 3-1.
Golden Valley senior Jim Chang (7) hits the ball during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff match against El Camino at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, May 11, 2017. The Eagles beat the Cougars 3-1.
Golden Valley senior Immanuel Wright (5) looks on from the bench during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff match against El Camino at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, May 11, 2017. The Eagles beat the Cougars 3-1.
Golden Valley junior Vong Her (2) positions himself under the ball during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff match against El Camino at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, May 11, 2017. The Eagles beat the Cougars 3-1.
Golden Valley head coach Scott Livesay looks on during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff match against El Camino at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, May 11, 2017. The Eagles beat the Cougars 3-1.
