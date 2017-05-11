Sports

Michigan sports doctor faces key hearing in assault case

The Associated Press
MASON, Mich.

An outspoken former gymnast is expected to testify at a key hearing in a sexual assault case against a Michigan sports doctor.

Dr. Larry Nassar is appearing in court near Lansing, Michigan, on Friday for a hearing that will determine if there's enough evidence to send him to trial. He's charged with assaulting seven young gymnasts at his Michigan State University clinic.

Nassar is accused of sticking his fingers in their vaginas during treatments for various injuries. Rachael Denhollander of Louisville, Kentucky, has publicly identified herself as a victim and is expected to testify.

She says Nassar repeatedly molested her in 2000 when she was a 15-year-old gymnast seeking help for back pain. Nassar has pleaded not guilty. He formerly worked for USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

