Mom thinks he’ll be doctor and NFL player. With 8 Ivy League offers, he’s on his way

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:01 Excellence on the field and in the classroom means scholarship offers from all 8 Ivy League schools Pause 2:05 Davis Greenwood on Stone Ridge's historic win 0:36 Body found in canal in Merced County 0:15 An SUV rolled over in south Merced 3:27 "Operation Scrapbook" nets 50 gang associates, money, drugs and guns in Merced County 0:42 More than 50 arrested in Merced County investigation 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Video: Jahmir Smith, a junior at Lee Senior High School, excels on the football field and in the classroom. Smith rushed for 2,130 yards in 2016. He also has a 4.3 GPA and has been offered scholarships from all of the Ivy League Schools. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com